Student by the day, food vendor at night

Written by Ritish Pandit

In the glittering market of Sector 32, 25-year-old Mohit Goyal comes every day in the evening around 6 with his small set-up containing a table, steamer, cauldron and some small containers to install a stall for selling spring rolls and momos.

Started in February 2022, over a period of one year Mohit’s stall has become one of the favourite eating hotspots at Sector 32 market, especially among the college students. But in this stall there’s the story of a young man who refused to let adversity take the better of him.

Mohit is a third-year psychology honours student at a government college here. Tragedy struck his family in 2007 when his father, the sole breadwinner of their family, died of heart attack. His father used to run a tea stall at Burail village in Sector 45 here. After his father’s demise, he started doing small jobs from repairing mobile phones to now selling spring rolls and momos for his family’s survival. He has an elderly mother to look after.

Mohit remembers he was around 11 or 12 years old when he started taking up odd jobs and first learnt repairing mobile phones at Burail itself and started practising the same vocation.

It was in his college then he came up with the idea to make and sell spring rolls and momos. Mohit told The Indian Express that every day after attending lectures at the college by around 3 pm, he goes back home and prepares the snacks wherein sometimes his mother also chips in when he gets late to come home.

Learnt art of cooking from YouTube

Mohit says that he used to watch different videos of cooking on YouTube and from there he got a mastery over his cooking skills. He says that initially he used to make small samples of these snacks and used to distribute them within his family and neighbours for getting their feedback and with the passage of time he became good at cooking them.

Not seeking sympathy, but empowerment

“I don’t want sympathy from anyone in my life, but empowerment to work for the well-being of my family,” says Mohit. “If there is any person with disability then the society sees that person with sympathy but no-one tries to empower and treat them like normal beings. In my case it is the zeal to working hard for my family that motivated me to start this stall. I don’t want to seek random donations,” he adds.

Planning to pursue either law or continue business

Right now, Mohit is in a dilemma – not sure whether to carry forward the business in a organised way or to pursue law. He says that he is intrigued by the subject of laws but at present he doesn’t get much time for preparing for the entrance exam (due to his part-time business and graduation studies, among others).

Stall – only source of their survival

Mohit, who lives in a rented accommodation with his mother at Sector 45, says, “For me and my family the only source of primary income is this stall, every expense of my home is dependent on it.”