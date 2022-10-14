Student bodies take to social media in the run-up to PUCSC polls

Written by Ritesh Pandit

Social media is playing a key role in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for October 18.

Creative stories, posts and reels about student leaders and their parties are easily spotted on Instagram which is nowadays the most popular social media platform among youngsters. There are two online platforms — PU Pulse and PU Mirror — that have been providing updates and stories of Panjab University since 2015. The former has around 50,000 and 31,000 followers on its Facebook and Instagram accounts respectively while the latter has around 36,000 and 26,000 followers on its Facebook and Instagram accounts respectively.

Sourav Kansal, founder and Editor-in-Chief of PU Pulse, says, “With less time for campaigning, media plays an important role during polls for these student parties. We organise interviews of leaders of various student bodies so that students can know about their objectives. Also, we conduct and publish pre-polls for PUCSC.”

“Even in earlier elections, we had conducted pre-polls and they had accurate results. We try to give equal representation to each and every party,” Kansal says.

Anshul Thakur, who is Editor-in-Chief of PU Mirror, says that they try not to be biased towards any party during coverage and sometimes they face political pressure for uploading and deleting posts.

Recently, the Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU) released its ‘PUSU Anthem 2022′ that has been written and sung by its members.

Ravinder Natheha, president of PUSU, says, “With the advent of technology, social media has become a good medium to spread a message about organisation. Through this song, we aim to achieve our objective to spread the reach of PUSU.”

Kartic Sharma, a research scholar at Public Administration department of PU, says that with the increasing use of social media for PUCSC polls, the wastage of paper in terms of stickers and posters has considerably reduced at the university.

Sharma maintains that social media plays a considerable role in shaping the decisions of the voters as there are certain online portals that are the first source of information for the students-related activities taking place at PU. There are certain pages on social media with considerable reach that just involve the promotion of a single party and manipulate voters’ opinion, Sharma says.