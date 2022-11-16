Stubble fires down 45% in Haryana; 3,149 incidents so far this year

With more and more farmers opting for crop residue management, the stubble burning incidents in Haryana have dropped by 45 per cent this year in comparison to 2021. Till November 15, the state recorded 3,149 incidents of farm fires compared to 5,724 in corresponding period last year.

A high number of stubble burning incidents were reported from Haryana in 2021 when the state was witnessing an intense farmer agitation against the three contentious agri laws, which now stand repealed. According to officials, in neighbouring Punjab 45,464 incidents of stubble burning have been reported till now. However, Punjab too has witnessed a decline in such incidents when compared to the 67,165 incidents in the corresponding period last year.

With 679 farm fires till November 15, Fatehabad has reported highest such incidents in Haryana. However, there too, the number of incidents is nearly half of 1,234 farm fires reported last year. Meanwhile, the district administration has issued show cause notices to 136 officials of agriculture, revenue and panchayat department for failing to curb the incidents of stubble burning. Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department deputy director Rajesh Sihag said: “We issue show-cause notices to all those officials if more than five active fire locations are reported from their jurisdiction. We take further action against them, if more than 20 fire locations are reported from their areas.”

Such notices have been issued to 134 village numberdars (revenue agents) too. A few officials have been suspended too.

In Fatehabad only, the authorities have issued challans against 281 farmers while imposing a penalty of Rs 7.10 lakh on them for indulging in the incidents of stubble burning. In Haryana, a provision of giving an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre has been made by the state government to those who do not burn stubble. Besides this, Rs 50 per quintal incentive and subsidy on straw management equipment are given to the farmers for making stubble bales.

“This year a large number of farmers opted for making stubble bales. Those who harvested paddy crop manually have sold the residue at the rate of over Rs 6,000 per acre. A large number of farmers from Rajasthan have bought crop residue from Haryana farmers for fodder purposes as the prices of wheat fodder are very high this year,” added Sihag.

Further, if a farmer takes stubble bales to the ethanol plant in Karnal and Panipat, then he is given an incentive of Rs 2000 per acre. Farmers are being given a 50 per cent subsidy on equipment for crop residue management and an 80 per cent subsidy on custom hiring centres.

While citing reporting of a smaller number of fire locations this year in comparison to 2021, the Haryana officials say their efforts have proved fruitful. In a day (November 15), only 21 incidents were reported this year while this number was 129 last year. Sihag says the paddy harvesting has almost concluded in the state adding now only management of crop residue related works are left in a few areas.