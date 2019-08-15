Striking lawyers won’t obstruct litigants’ entry into High Court: Bar Association

The Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday said at a hearing that it would not obstruct the entry and exit of litigants or any other duly authorised person in court premises from henceforth.

The high court had on Tuesday taken note of obstruction faced by litigants due to the lawyers’ strike against the Haryana government’s decision to set up Haryana Administrative Tribunal.

Advertising

The matter was heard by a bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain. UT Advisor Manoj Parida, UT Home Secretary Arun Gupta, UT DGP Sanjay Beniwal and UT SSP Nilambari Jagdale were also present at the hearing.

The matter will next be heard on August 16, and UT officials have been asked to be present again.

When Bar Association president D P S Randhawa and secretary Rohit Sud appeared before the court, the bench asked: “…It is your workplace, and would you lock your shop?”

Advertising

Citing a Supreme Court judgment regarding the advocates’ rights to hold a strike, the bench said, “Lawyers cannot hold a strike, and even if they hold any, that can be for just one day, and that too not in the premises of the court.” The bench thus told the Bar representatives that the while the court is not stopping them from holding a strike, it is questioning them on the manner in which they are conducting the strike, and that not allowing a litigant to enter court premises is against the litigant’s fundamental right.

The Bar Association then informed the court that the executive committee shall take a decision about the mode and manner of their protest and shall come up with their stand when the matter is next taken up on Friday.