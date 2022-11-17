scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Strike at PGI: 46 union members held, later released

The non-faculty staff of PGI has been holding peaceful protests since September 12, for implementation of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the backlog promotion scheme on continuous basis, among other demands.

During the protest in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh police Wednesday arrested 46 elected leaders and executive members PGI Employees’ Union (non-faculty), PGI Medical Technologists Union and PGI Contract Workers Union, after the non-faculty staff proceeded to go on strike at 2.30 pm. The strike was withdrawn at 6 pm after settlement with the director of the institute.

Dr Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, had detailed talks with the representatives of the unions and assured that all issues would be taken up and sorted. In a statement issued by the PGI, the institute’s administration has decided to hold a meeting with the Employees’ Union on December 10 to discuss their charter of demands. The decision has been taken solely in consideration of patient interest as any absence of duty by the employees leads to patient inconvenience.

The non-faculty staff of PGI has been holding peaceful protests since September 12, for implementation of the Supreme Court judgment regarding the backlog promotion scheme on continuous basis, among other demands. A number of non-faculty staff of various categories protested against the unlawful action of Chandigarh Police and demanded the release of leaders and executive members. The Chandigarh police brought back 46 leaders and executive members from the Sector 11 police station to PGI.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:50:18 am
