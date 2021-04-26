Strict Sunday lockdown in Mohali: Markets closed, no traffic on roads

Mohali police penalised people for roaming without any urgent work during lockdown in Mohali on Sunday, April 25 2021. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi)

The markets remained closed in the Mohali on Sunday as the lockdown was strictly adhered to, as per the orders of the state government.

The Punjab government has ordered to impose lockdown in the state on every Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan thanked the residents of Mohali for making the lockdown successful and said that people must stay in-door as there has been a steep surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. “The shops were ordered to be shut, while shops selling essential goods remained open,” said the DC.

SSP Satinder Singh said that around 700 police personnel have been deputed in the district to keep a tab on the violators of Covid protocol. He added that the challans were issued against the violators who were found without mask and were found roaming without any purpose.

Meanwhile, in Zirakpur, in a span of just two hours, eight FIRs were registered against those found violating curfew guidelines. At least five FIRs were registered against shop owners who had kept their shops open beyond the permissible limits while three FIRs were registered for violation of curfew.

Police arrested 11 persons who were involved in curfew violation. A total fine of Rs 9.39 lakh has been collected by the police from those violating Covid norms between March 19 and April 24.