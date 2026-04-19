Strict sacrilege law approved: After 555 days, Gurjeet Singh Khalsa set to descend from Samana tower

Gurjeet Singh Khalsa (left); Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presenting a copy of the Bill to members of Dharam Yudhh Morcha in Samana (Express photo)

With Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria signing the amended Jagat Jyot Shri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, the Dharam Yudh Morcha Sunday indicated that its prolonged dharna at Samana is likely to be called off this week.

The Bill, passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13, addresses the protesters’ primary demand: stricter legal consequences for acts of sacrilege. Kaka Singh Kotra, general secretary of BKU Sidhupur, confirmed the development, stating, “Since the amended law has been approved, the morcha has every reason to lift the dharna.”

The agitation is centred around Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, a 43-year-old farmer who completes 555 days atop a BSNL tower in Samana. Khalsa climbed the tower on October 12, 2024, following a sacrilege incident in Jalandhar, vowing not to descend until a stricter law was implemented.