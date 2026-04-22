At IIAS workshop, experts stress need to conserve ancient scripts and manuscripts

IIAS workshop on ancient scripts in Himachal Pradesh highlighted the urgent need to conserve and digitise manuscripts, with experts emphasising their importance in preserving India’s knowledge traditions. (Representative Image)

A two-day workshop on the theme, “Heritage of Ancient Writing Traditions in the Western Himalaya—Conservation of Scripts and Manuscripts of Himachal Pradesh”, was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) here on Tuesday, with experts stressing the need to conserve scripts and manuscripts.

The inaugural session commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition of manuscripts, offering a rare glimpse into the ancient writing traditions.

The workshop will explore various aspects related to ancient scripts and manuscripts, including their conservation, reading traditions, digitisation, and documentation.

According to an IIAS communique, the objective of the workshop is to promote the study and preservation of manuscript traditions and scripts prevalent in the Western Himalayan region, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, such as Pabuchi, Tankri, Pandavani, and Chandvani, which evolved from the Sharada script. These manuscripts contain valuable material on the Indian knowledge tradition, particularly the Vedas, Puranas, Jyotisha, and Ayurveda, and are considered highly significant for research.