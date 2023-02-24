Strengthening border village committees vital to tackle drug menace in Punjab, says Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal on Thursday asked border village defence committees to play a more proactive role in aiding government efforts to eradicate the drug menace in Punjab, calling them “eyes and ears” of the administration.

In a border district like Fazilka, the role of such committees is even more crucial for the welfare, development and safety of villages and residents, Duggal said, after chairing a meeting with the village defence committee of Mohan Jamsher, a village close to the Indo-Pak border in Fazilka district.

“It is my top priority to ensure the strengthening of these committees to evolve and nurture a strong mechanism for information flow to state agencies for timely action and redressal,” Duggal added.

According to the police in Fazilka, from April 1 last year to January 31 this year, 253 drug-related cases have been registered in the district and 385 people have been arrested. Around 100 kg of heroin and drug money of around Rs 1.48 crore was recovered during this period, officials said.

The deputy commissioner, who has been regularly visiting villages of the district to get first-hand information about their issues and concerns, also assured them of support and assistance from her administration.

“I seek proactive information from you as you are the first line of credible information for action against drug trafficking,” Duggal said, adding that ongoing efforts against the drug menace can only fully succeed with their support.

The committee members assured Duggal of support and cooperation.

The deputy commissioner had visited Dona Nanka village on Wednesday and directed authorities to ensure a proper after-school study place for students as demanded by a young girl during an interaction.