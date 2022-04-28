Strengthen health and wellness centres in 3 months: UT Adviser

UT Adviser Dharam Pal in a meeting with the health department directed that all health and wellness centres (HWC) be strengthened within three months so that Chandigarh residents may not rush to critical care service providers like PGI, even for small ailments.

He said this in a meeting of state level governing body of National Health Mission Chandigarh chaired by him. Pal said that 34 health and wellness centres, located in different parts of the city, need to be upgraded and modernised in such a way that the Chandigarh becomes a role model to rest of the country.

The health and wellness centers will be the focal point for efficient delivery of all health services, except those requiring physical presence at major hospitals, he stated.

The adviser, while speaking to The Indian Express, said “I have given a deadline of three months for the same. We want that our health and wellness centres should be upgraded in a way that for minor ailments people should not rush to critical care service providers”.

He added, “Moreover we want that institutions like PGI should not be burdened with minor cases, those which we can treat at the level of our health and wellness centres”.

He also directed that civil infrastructure in the HWCs be inspected, repaired and upgraded by the engineering department. A standard set of infrastructure and health services has been asked to be prepared and made available at each HWC. It was also directed that the staff at HWCs be punctual.

Also, a proper room with computer and video consultation facility will be provided at each HWC so that patients can avail services through telemedicine/e-Sanjivini and the doctors can consult specialists at GMSH-16/GMCH-2 and PGIMER for better patient care and satisfaction.