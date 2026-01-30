Mohali MC Cracks Down On Illegal Street Vendors | Over 70 tandoors, 80 LPG stoves, 200 LPG cylinders, 200 handcarts: MC offices, godowns overflow with seized goods

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stepping up its campaign to make Mohali encroachment-free, the Municipal Corporation has intensified action against illegal street vendors, leading to seizure of a large number of carts, tandoors and LPG equipment from across the city for over a month now.
The scale of the drive can be gauged from the overflowing confiscated material at the Corporation’s offices and godowns, MC officials said.
Tehbazari in-charge Mandeep Singh said, “I was assigned the operation charge about three months ago for the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. Since then, strict action has been taken. Around 70 tandoors permanently installed at roadside kots and dhabas have been seized, along with nearly 80 LPG stoves.”
“About 200 LPG cylinders have been confiscated so far. In addition, more than 200 handcarts, including makeshift and illegally modified carts, have been impounded. The situation has reached a point where the municipal corporation’s stores and godowns are full, and there is hardly any space left even inside the MC buildings to keep the seized items,” Mandeep Singh added.
Mandeep Singh said municipal teams had been conducting regular raids in major markets, roads and public places to remove unauthorised encroachments. As some vendors protested the action, officials said illegal vending on public roads hampers traffic flow, obstructs pedestrian movement and creates sanitation issues.
When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh said there was no shortage of space to store the seized material. “There is no lack of storage facilities or buildings with the government. This drive will continue uninterrupted. As long as illegal encroachments keep resurfacing despite repeated removals, strict action will also continue,” he said.
The Commissioner clarified that earlier, seized items were returned after the payment of a fine, and vendors would often return to the same spots.“Strict action is being taken now, and confiscated goods will not be returned. Designated vending zones are being planned to accommodate vendors operating legally,” he added.
Appealing to the public for cooperation, the Commissioner said the sustained drive was aimed at keeping the city organised, clean and free from traffic congestion.
