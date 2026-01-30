Mohali MC Cracks Down On Illegal Street Vendors | Over 70 tandoors, 80 LPG stoves, 200 LPG cylinders, 200 handcarts: MC offices, godowns overflow with seized goods

Stepping up its campaign to make Mohali encroachment-free, the Municipal Corporation has intensified action against illegal street vendors, leading to seizure of a large number of carts, tandoors and LPG equipment from across the city for over a month now.

The scale of the drive can be gauged from the overflowing confiscated material at the Corporation’s offices and godowns, MC officials said.

Tehbazari in-charge Mandeep Singh said, “I was assigned the operation charge about three months ago for the ongoing anti-encroachment drive. Since then, strict action has been taken. Around 70 tandoors permanently installed at roadside kots and dhabas have been seized, along with nearly 80 LPG stoves.”