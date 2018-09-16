Street vendors’ bylaws approved, civic body to implement them next week

Mayor Davesh Moudgil and councillors on their way to attend the meeting on financial status of MC with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Sahil Walia Mayor Davesh Moudgil and councillors on their way to attend the meeting on financial status of MC with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Sahil Walia

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore has approved the rules for street vendors under the Street Vendors Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Bylaws. Now, the Street Vendors Act will be implemented next week, said Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

MC Commissioner K K Yadav told Chandigarh Newsline that now since Badnore has given the nod, the bylaws will be notified and implemented. “By Monday or Tuesday, the notification of the bylaws will be done. In fact, we were just waiting for the administrator’s approval which has been received,” he said. The Commissioner added that 6,500 final vending sites have also been approved by the office of the Chief Architect. These are the revised vending sites. Objections on the size of the earlier sites were raised following which new sites were earmarked. “Though 8,870 vendors are registered with us, only around 5,000 pay fees regularly. So, they will be given the sites first,” said a senior officer.

The MC will now begin removing vendors from vendor-free zones next Friday onwards. The street vendor menace in the city, especially in Sector 17, has changed the face of the plaza.

According to the draft bylaws suggested by the committee of councillors constituted for the purpose, the MC has made a provision that in case a vendor is found sitting without vending licence, he has to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 every time. The MC in its suggested street vendors bylaws stated that the “penalty for carrying out unauthorised street vending that is without certificate of vending, along with seizure of goods without return policy will be Rs 10,000”.

Also, there are several penalties for vendors registered with the MC. It has also been suggested in the bylaws that perishable items seized from unauthorised vendors would be donated to charitable trusts, ashrams, hospitals while non-perishable items will be disposed of via open auction by the MC. Every registered street vendor, who commits an offence, breach of provisions of the Act, rules or bylaws, is punishable. For a first-time violation, the amount will be Rs 1,000. For the second time, the vendor will be charged Rs 2,000 and for a third violation, Rs 5,000.

“For the fourth time, there would be suspension of licence and certificate of vending for three months. Licences will be kept with the MC during the period of suspension,” the draft bylaws suggested. But in case of a fifth violation, the vendor’s licence will be cancelled.

“If registered street vendors violate any provisions of the Act three times, then the vending certificate will be cancelled and the vendor has to apply for licence afresh with the approval of the Town Vending Committee,” it stated.

The rules suggested that every street vendor shall be liable to pay fees for amenities, facilities and maintenance charges, for example drinking water, public convenience, storage or refrigeration store, waste collection as prescribed and provided by the local authorities time to time and as applicable.

Also, every vendor will be liable to pay a monthly vending fee by the tenth of every month and the vendors can also make payment through digital and manual gateways available at the nearest e-sampark kendra or online e-sampark gateway. A discount on monthly vending fee – 25 per cent discount to disabled, 25 per cent to women and senior citizens has also been specified.

The registration will be valid for five years and there will be a five per cent annual increase in the monthly vending fee.

