Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Street light scam: VB questions Cong leader for over three hours

Ludhiana vigilance SSP (economic offences wing) Suba Singh said that Sandhu and two other persons -- Harpreet and Gaurav --- were questioned for over three hours related to streetlights grant embezzlement case.

Sandhu is currently Congress party's halqa incharge of Dakha. He is the ex-political secretary of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (Express Photo)
The economic offences wing of Ludhiana vigilance range questioned Punjab Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu for over three hours at vigilance office in Ludhiana, Thursday, in the streetlights grant embezzlement case in which he was named as one of the accused.

On January 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Sandhu on the condition that he will join investigation whenever the vigilance will summon him. Speaking to the media outside the vigilance office, Sandhu said that he has full faith in country’s judicial system and he will report to the vigilance office as many times as he will be summoned.

Ludhiana vigilance SSP (economic offences wing) Suba Singh said that Sandhu and two other persons — Harpreet and Gaurav — were questioned for over three hours related to streetlights grant embezzlement case.

More from Chandigarh

Sandhu is currently Congress party’s halqa incharge of Dakha. He is the ex-political secretary of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 02:29 IST
Frivolous reasons: HC frowns on denial of interview to candidate

