Stray dog menace: Chandigarh municipal body announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for family of boy mauled to death

Parents of Ayush at Maloya. (Express photo) Parents of Ayush at Maloya. (Express photo)

CHANDIGARH MUNICIPAL Corporation on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was mauled to death by stray dogs at a park in Sector 18 here on Sunday. The announcement was made when the family members of the victim, Ayush, refused to claim the body of the child, demanding FIR against the MC officials and compensation from the authorities.

A special panel of four doctors was constituted to conduct the post-mortem of Ayush but when his parents refused to sign the documents, the board was disbanded. Subsequently, the parents accompanied by the office-bearers of Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan and Voice of Chandigarh went to the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajit Balaji Joshi, who assured them of all possible help.

Read | Chandigarh stray dog menace: 74-year-old NRI attacked

Mundar, father of Ayush, said, “We want an FIR against the responsible MC employees in connection with the death of my son. We met the DC, who has assured of all help. But when we were going to the local police station to lodge a police complaint, a policewoman phoned our leader Avinash Sharma and claimed that no FIR would be filed on our complaint.” Ayush’s mother Mamta said, “I want justice. My son’s body is lying at GMSH-16.”

Avinash Sharma, a local leader, who led the victim’s parents to the DC’s office, said, “An FIR in this case is necessary. It will be a lesson for the MC officials.”

Also Read | We are helpless, says Municipal Corporation

Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of PS 19, said, “A special panel of doctors from GMCH-32, GMSH-16 has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem of Ayush but the victim’s family members along with some local leaders left the hospital demanding registration of FIR and compensation. They went to the DC’s office. Later, we requested them to come to the hospital but they refused.”

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said the file of Rs 3-lakh compensation has been sent to UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore for the final approval. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Davesh Moudgil said, “Though we cannot bring the child back, we have decided to give Rs 3 lakh compensation.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App