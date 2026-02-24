Stray dog roams with amputated human limb from AIMSS

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min read Shimla Updated: Feb 24, 2026 09:10 PM IST
Stray DogThe staff tried their best to retrieve the limb from the dog on Tuesday, however, it was still missing till the filing of this report, the committee said. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)
In an incident that raises concerns about the state of affairs in a government facility, a stray dog was reportedly found roaming with an amputated human limb of a gangrene patient, who was operated on February 19, near the recently operational Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS), Chamiana, a suburb of Shimla.

The incident led to the hospital administration forming a fact-finding committee on Tuesday. Although the committee headed by Nursing Superintendent Leela Wati established that sanitation workers had left Biomedical Waste Complex (BMC) unattended on Saturday night during which time probably the dog snatched the amputated limb. The staff tried their best to retrieve the limb from the dog on Tuesday, however, it was still missing till the filing of this report, the committee said.

Officials said that although a show-cause notice was issued to the sanitation workers and supervisors on duty on the night of February 21, exemplary punishment will be announced after reviewing their replies.

A video of the dog holding the human limb in his mouth was recorded by the passerby at Chamiana went viral, attracting sharp reactions from the netizens.

“On February 19, a male patient of gangrene had gone through above-knee amputation under the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department. The amputated limb was kept duly packed in a proper waste bag in Biomedical waste complex of AIMSS for further disposal by biomedical waste disposing agency (Enviro Engineers),” a senior doctor said.

“However on the night of February 21 while bringing biomedical waste to BMC, sanitation workers kept the door of BMC complex open and unattended during which time probably the dog snatched the amputated limb from the packed bag as an empty bag was discovered the next day outside BMC complex,” the doctor added.

Sources said that the sanitation workers tried to trace the missing body part but could not trace it. However today a dog was seen carrying it in his mouth. Security personnel tried to retrieve it but the dog became aggressive and ran away.

AIMSS Chaminana was established in June 2022 as the first standalone Super Specialty Institute in Himachal Pradesh. The foundation stone was laid on August 21, 2017. It was inaugurated by the former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on September 28, 2022.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

