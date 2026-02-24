Stray dog roams with amputated human limb from AIMSS

The staff tried their best to retrieve the limb from the dog on Tuesday, however, it was still missing till the filing of this report, the committee said. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

In an incident that raises concerns about the state of affairs in a government facility, a stray dog was reportedly found roaming with an amputated human limb of a gangrene patient, who was operated on February 19, near the recently operational Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality (AIMSS), Chamiana, a suburb of Shimla.

The incident led to the hospital administration forming a fact-finding committee on Tuesday. Although the committee headed by Nursing Superintendent Leela Wati established that sanitation workers had left Biomedical Waste Complex (BMC) unattended on Saturday night during which time probably the dog snatched the amputated limb. The staff tried their best to retrieve the limb from the dog on Tuesday, however, it was still missing till the filing of this report, the committee said.