Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Two cops sustain injuries as Haryana Deputy CM’s cavalcade encounters stray cattle on highway

A stray cattle came in front of the first vehicle of the cavalcade, forcing the driver to apply brakes.

A stray cattle came in front of the cavalcade of the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (Representational/file photo)

Two police personnel sustained injuries after a cavalcade of Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala encountered a stray cattle on the Chandigarh-Hisar national highway near Pehowa Wednesday.

Chautala and the other personnel deputed for his security are reportedly safe and proceeded with their scheduled programme, said sources.

The police personnel were travelling in a pilot vehicle and a PCR vehicle. According to information, a stray cattle came in front of the first vehicle of the cavalcade, forcing the driver to apply brakes. As a result, the second car in the cavalcade rammed into the first vehicle and two police personnel sustained injuries.

Both the injured policemen were admitted to a hospital in Pehowa. Chautala had gone to Uchana to meet the villagers and address public gatherings to extend the invitation of Jannayak Janta Party’s December 9 rally in Bhiwani to mark the party’s fifth foundation day.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 05:30:16 pm
Waltair Veerayya song Boss Party: Chiranjeevi gives his fans a new party anthem

