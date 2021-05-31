Chandigarh Administration says no link between power failure and death of Covid ICU patients

"Once the thunderstorm passed, the medical superintendent, along with Dr. S Palta, reached the hospital (around 11.45pm) and assessed the situation in all Covid areas, especially the ICUs," the hospital stated.

THE CHANDIGARH UT Administration on Sunday clarified that there were no links between the deaths of three patients on ventilator support and a disruption in power supply at GMCH-32 on Saturday night.

“We have thoroughly probed the issue of disruption of electricity supply and management of Covid patients admitted in GMCH-32 and South Campus-48 and found that there is no link between the power failure and the deaths that occurred in the Covid-19 ICU,” UT said in a statement.

The statement specified that on Saturday night, there were a total of 116 patients on oxygen support and 38 patients in the four Covid ICUs of GMCH-32.

There were 30 patients on oxygen support and seven patients in the ICU of South Campus 48.

“Electricity supply got disrupted at around 10.30pm. JE electricity, the company that looks after both the campuses, was immediately notified by the MS to ensure that supply to all critical areas is maintained. By that time, electricity generating sets were already switched on and power supply was being provided to all critical areas, including ICUs, in both campuses,” UT said.

Dr Sanjeev Palta, looking after ICUs, also confirmed the same. He added that three additional consultants and 10 anaesthesia residents were on standby to deal with any eventualities.

“Once the thunderstorm passed, the medical superintendent, along with Dr. S Palta, reached the hospital (around 11.45pm) and assessed the situation in all Covid areas, especially the ICUs. Dr Palta was in constant touch with the team on site and monitoring the situation. All ventilators connected to Covid patients were functional and patients were being monitored. Sadly, four critically ill patients succumbed in two different Covid ICUs during the night at different times — 12.20am, 1.15am, 1.30am and at 2.00 am. The electricity supply through the generator sets was restored around 10.30pm on Saturday. Ventilators were working in case of all these four patients. Attendants were aware of the clinical condition of these patients,” the hospital stated.

The UT Administration further clarified that power generators installed in both campuses automatically switch on upon any electricity disruption.

“Manpower is deployed there round the clock to switch on the generators in case the automatic system fails,” it was added.

The UT statement said that the three ICUs have their own battery backup also.

“In addition, ventilators installed in the three ICUs —supplied through the PMCARES fund — have their own battery back-up of 30 minutes. As an additional backup measure, to deal with any further unforeseen circumstances in Covid ICUs, the high dependency unit in ‘C’ Block with 12 ventilators beds was vacated and prepared for receiving these patients if required. Thus, there was no adverse effect of the power failure,” it was said.

“There are some baseless rumours floating about deaths happening in ICU of GMCH 32 due to power disruption. No such mishap has happened. Our ventilators have 30 minute power back up and hospital generators switch on automatically within 30 seconds of power failure. All those spreading rumours will be liable for penal action under NDMA Act,” said Manoj Parida, Adviser to the UT Administrator.