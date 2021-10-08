Stopped at first, Navjot Singh Sidhu gets nod to meet families today

The UP Police Thursday prevented Punjab Congress leaders, including state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and several ministers and MLAs, from marching to Lakhimpur Kheri and detained them at a police station in Saharanpur.

Late in the night the UP Police allowed Sidhu and elected representatives to meet the families of the four farmers who died in Lakhimpur after being allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers. A group of 22 Congress leaders, led by Sidhu, will meet the families Friday morning.

Sidhu and three dozen other party leaders apart from Congress workers, who were headed to Lakhimpur to protest against the killing of farmers, were stopped at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border as they tried to bulldoze through the barricades. Several party leaders were seen arguing with police officials amid much pushing and jostling from both sides. The UP Police said Sidhu can proceed with five others but he refused demanding that all Congress leaders be allowed to move ahead. Later, a group of MLAs and ministers were were taken in a bus to Sarsawa police station in Saharanpur near the border.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and others were stopped by Bareilly district administration at the UP-Uttarakhand border as they headed to Lakhimpur Kheri.