Stop outsourcing hiring process in Haryana education department, says Dushyant Chautala

Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala during a press conference.

INDIAN NATIONAL Lok Dal MP Dushyant Chautala has raised questions over the recruitment of employees (C & D categories) by private agencies for the Haryana education department under “outsourcing concept.” The party would approach court if the government did not scrap this system of recruitment immediately, the Hisar MP told mediapersons Sunday.

Dushyant said, “As part of this process, recruitment in the education department will be done by private recruitment agencies on the basis of commission per head. Thus, “primary schools to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas will be covered under the new recruitment system”. As per documents, as many 19 private agencies, including four from Surat (Gujarat) were empanelled to provide employees to the government departments. The INLD MP said as many as 28,000 posts are to be filled through outsourcing policy and 3,000 of them would be recruited by these agencies for the education department. A matriculate Sanjay recruited by a Gujarat-based agency as multipurpose worker will join his duty in a government school of Hansi (Hisar) on July 2. Dushyant claimed such agencies would even recruit teachers for primary schools of the state.

“By adopting this Gujarat model of outsourcing”, Dushyant alleged, “the Haryana government will also render the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and Employment Exchanges redundant.” When a system to recruit candidates for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category posts, that is Haryana Staff Selection Commission, was there what was the necessity of hiring private agencies for recruitment purposes, he questioned.

The Hisar MP claimed that the policy would adversely impact the equality of opportunity right to seek employment since the employees would be recruited on the basis of the will of the recruitment agency. “It will also ignore the legal provisions that have made reservation a law to bring about social justice to the backward and the downtrodden.”

As per information received from employment exchanges under RTI Act, Dushyant said, in 12 districts of the state there were 2,62,768 registered unemployed youths. “Of these only 290 have been provided jobs by the government, which is barely 0.1 percent of the total registered unemployed. The same RTI also informs that under the much touted scheme to provide employment of 100 hours to the unemployed youth only 9948 have been provided employment for 100 hours which is only three percent of the registered youth under the scheme,” Dushyant said adding ‘Rozgar Mera Adhikar’ movement would be launched in the state to secure justice for the youths.

Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said, “Apparently, Chautala has forgotten that the outsourcing policy has been prevalent in the state even before the BJP formed the government in Haryana, but one must not forget the saying that ‘Irony dies a thousand death’ especially when somebody whose head of family has been indicted by the courts and is serving a jail term for giving jobs to people of his choice or those who have been chosen for reasons well known to Haryana.”

