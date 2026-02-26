Stop misleading, clear BJP’s stance on RDG: Himachal ministers to LoP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A day after Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, Himachal Agriculture Minister Chaudhary Chander Kumar and Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday attacked the BJP leader, asking him to “stop misleading” the public and “clearly state the BJP’s position on the issue of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)”.
“Under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, RDG is a constitutional right of the states. Discontinuation of the grant will result in an annual loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. In such a scenario, the LoP must clarify the BJP’s stand on the issue,” the ministers said.
They said, “The Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) cited by the Opposition leader are loans, and not grants. Loans have to be repaid, whereas RDG is a grant and a constitutional right of the people of Himachal Pradesh.”
During the recent Assembly session, the BJP’s stand became clear to the 75 lakh people of the state, they said, accusing the Opposition of politicising an issue linked to the state’s financial interests.
The ministers claimed that Jai Ram met Sitharaman under public pressure, but failed to strongly present Himachal’s case for the RDG restoration. “None of the BJP leaders has supported reinstating the grant.”
The minister also pointed out that Jai Ram had earlier advocated for the RDG before the Finance Commissions, citing the state’s geographical and economic constraints, “but now, he has taken a contradictory stand. The Congress will not compromise on the rights of Himachal and continue to raise the issue at every platform”.
