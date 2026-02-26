Stop misleading, clear BJP’s stance on RDG: Himachal ministers to LoP

A day after Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, Himachal Agriculture Minister Chaudhary Chander Kumar and Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Wednesday attacked the BJP leader, asking him to “stop misleading” the public and “clearly state the BJP’s position on the issue of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG)”.

“Under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, RDG is a constitutional right of the states. Discontinuation of the grant will result in an annual loss of nearly Rs 10,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. In such a scenario, the LoP must clarify the BJP’s stand on the issue,” the ministers said.