Stop blaming Covid, expedite work on pending projects: Dushyant to PWD officials

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has instructed the Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department to speed up completion of several big projects across the state. “Sluggishness in construction works will not be tolerated at any cost and fines will be imposed on agencies for laxity. Stop blaming Corona and expedite work on pending projects,” he said.

Chautala, who also holds the PWD portfolio, gave these directions while reviewing projects worth over Rs 100 crore.

“Any construction agency which is not completing work within the stipulated time period will be penalised. Even officers who have a negligent attitude in dealing with problems related to any project shall be taken to task,” the deputy CM warned.

Among the prominent projects held by PWD are the Yamuna Bridge connecting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which is being constructed on the Faridabad-Greater Noida Road; widening of the Kunjpura-Karnal-Kaithal-Khanauri road from Chidav Mor to Kaithal from two-lane to four-lane; and the Karnal-Meerut road that has to be widened to a six-lane road.

“At the meeting, the Deputy CM expressed displeasure over the delay in construction of Bhiwani Bypass connecting 4-lane road from Kharak to Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri Road from Rohtak Road. He warned the construction agencies that if the work of construction of 4-lane Pinjore bypass, construction of Government Medical College at Koriyawas village, in Narnaul area and the work of Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University project in Sonipat are not completed within the stipulated time period, they shall be penalised,” a state government spokesperson said.

