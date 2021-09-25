Stop all illegal constructions outside lal dora, says Purohit

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday ordered that all unauthorised constructions outside lal dora be stopped in Chandigarh. Purohit was in the UT Secretariat in the afternoon to review the issue of unauthorised constructions.

The development came as a shocker for several people who had illegally carried out constructions outside the lal dora of villages, many with farm houses as well.

Speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Dharam Pal said, “On the orders of the UT Administrator, the Deputy Commissioner who is the estate officer has been told to stop all the unauthorised constructions and take action against all those carrying it out.”

In the meeting with the UT Administrator, it was discussed that people should respect the building bylaws made in Chandigarh and that such lawlessness won’t be tolerated. The unauthorised constructions outside the lal dora are an eyesore.

The lal dora is the red line that separates village habitation from the adjoining agricultural land in Chandigarh villages. Sources said that the UT will now be asking the violators to either pull down the constructions themselves or they would be doing it. The Chandigarh Administration will be coming up with a village development plan by the end of this year.

The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act restricts constructions on the periphery of around 16km (controlled area) of the city, which covers the areas outside the lal dora. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has also imposed restrictions on the constructions for protection of Sukhna catchment area.

In January this year, there was speculation to regularise the illegal constructions outside the lal dora. The officials were also directed to work on it and bring a policy on it.

To formulate a land pooling and aggregation policy, the administration had roped in the Indian Institute of Human Settlement (IISH), Bengaluru. The representatives of the IISH have also discussed the first draft of the policy. At the same time, the Deputy Commissioner’s office has also been directed to provide the demarcated lal dora areas to the planning department. The department of urban planning has already been asked to submit a detailed plan on village development.

hot TOPIC before every election

Political parties had been pressing the administration for regularisation of constructions outside the lal dora and also that the lal dora be extended. However, several city-based architects have been opposing it saying that it is not good for the city’s character.

The lal dora extension was to be the key issue in the Municipal Corporation elections since the villages have been added in the new wards of the MC. And these will form the key voters in the elections that are scheduled to take place after two and a half months.

WHAT KIND OF CONSTRUCTIONS ARE THERE OUTSIDE LAL DORA

Small huts have been converted into bigger houses now. Not just this, several advertisements have been floated around stating that plots are available there and the land is also offered for sale. There are farmhouses as well.

The move may impact several such violators who have constructed farm houses and plush plots outside the lal dora.