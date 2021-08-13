Stop acting like Leader of Opposition, fulfill poll promises: AAP to Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party Friday asked Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to stop acting like an “opposition leader” and instead deliver on poll promises. Party leader Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said in cricketing terms, Sidhu is now the batsman and the bowler “with the pitch being entirely yours”.

“Otherwise, it will be clear to people that your struggle was a fight for chair and power, not a fight for Punjab’s progress,” Chadha said in an apparent reference to the infighting in the Congress ahead of Sidhu’s elevation to the post of the state party chief.

Sidhu has in the recent past criticised his own government for not fulfilling poll promises and has been pushing for the implementation of the 18-point agenda of the party high command.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, the AAP leader said he has written a letter to the Punjab Congress chief to remind him of the poll promises made by his party in a 129-page manifesto before coming to power in 2017. Chadha also attached a copy of the manifesto with the letter stating that the Congress had removed it from its official website after Sidhu became the state president.

“Congratulations on the victory after a long battle for the seat and power. You wanted the presidency of the Congress party, which you got. The high command is with you. You have the support of all the Congress MLAs. The confidence of the Congress workers is with you. Now you are the Congress and you are the Punjab government. Therefore, it is your responsibility to fulfill all the 129 unfulfilled 2017 election promises of the Congress,” Chadha said.

The AAP leader asked Sidhu to now stop acting as the Leader of Opposition. Chadha said he told Sidhu that he was tasked with the responsibility of driving home these promises to every household of Punjab as in the past four-and-half-years not a single promise has been fulfilled. He said Sidhu now has only six months to deliver on the promises.

He further stated that Sidhu had raised several issues like ending corruption and scrapping of power purchase agreements. Chadha said he heard that Sidhu promised to give power at Rs 3 per unit if his party comes to power again.

“Whose party is in power in Punjab now? Is it the DMK or the RJD running the government in Punjab? Sidhu Sahab, there is a Congress government in Punjab today,” he said.