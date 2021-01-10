Stop acting like BJP agent, join it officially: AAP to Capt

AAP leader Raghav Chadha here on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of acting like a “BJP agent” and advised him to “officially join” the saffron party. Chadha also alleged that Amarinder was “helpless” and “bound to appease” the Centre to “save” his son who is facing the ED investigation.

“He is a victim of ‘Putra Moh’. I will give an unsolicited advice to him. Stop acting like BJP agent and instead formally join the party. Then all cases against your relatives being probed by the ED, the CBI or corruption matters will be buried,” said Chadha while addressing a press conference here on his maiden visit after taking over as party co-incharge.

The AAP leader further claimed that the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, which was part of the high-powered committee formed by the Centre on its three contentious farm ordinances earlier, had given its approval.

“When there was a furore, then in February last year his government said we will call an all party meeting to discuss these laws. But this meeting has not been called till today,” Chadha claimed.

Chadha said the CM had approached the President to seek scrapping of the farm laws instead of meeting PM Narendra Modi.

“Will President take back these laws or PM? To befool people he asks time from President. When farmers gave the call to march to Delhi, the CM did not even step out of his farmhouse. Would anyone had dared to use water canons on farmers had the CM led the farmers,” he asked.

The CM had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah but did not bother to travel a few extra kilometres to meet the agitating farmers, he said.

“He did not even meet his party president Sonia Gandhi. After meeting Amit Shah, Capt Amarinder said they did not talk on the agriculture laws and that the meeting was on internal security. Today our mothers and elders are sitting at borders of Delhi in cold but the CM does not talk to Amit Shah on the agriculture laws,” said Chadha.

Chadha said now the Congress-led dispensation has opposed the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, which had said that the apex gurdwara body would not invite the PM for the upcoming 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Captain Sahib, his ministers and party are opposing the SGPC decision and are saying Modi should be invited. It proves that to save his son, Captain Sahib is behaving like an agent of BJP,” alleged Chadha.

Meanwhile, Punjab cabinet minister and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed Chadha and termed as “unfortunate” the politicking being indulged by him over religious issues. In a statement here, Randhawa outrightly rejected the allegations levelled by the AAP leader of him being ‘hand in glove” with the BJP because of disagreeing over the issue of SGPC for not inviting the Prime Minister for the 400th ‘Prakash Purb’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

“Politics must be kept separate from the matters concerning religion,” he said adding, “the ‘B’ team of the BJP has no moral right to dole out certificates to the Congressmen over opposition to the saffron party.”

He said the Congress party has always opposed the BJP in the political circles whereas the AAP has always “acted as the ‘B’ team of BJP”.