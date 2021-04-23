Stolen doses found in Haryana with note that said: ‘Sorry, didn’t know it was Covid vaccine’

Updated: April 23, 2021 1:34:36 am
Days after a bag containing 182 vials of Covishield and 440 doses of Covaxin were stolen, Haryana Police found it near a tea stall outside Jind Civil Lines police station with the note: “Sorry, I did not know it was Corona vaccine.”
The bag was stolen from the strongroom of Jind civil hospital on April 11 night.
The Jind district administration discovered the theft Thursday morning, when they found the locks of the strongroom broken and the bag missing.
Only the vaccine stock was found to be missing, while documents and cash worth Rs 50,000 was untouched.
