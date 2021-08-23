‘Stick to giving advice to PPCC chief’: Capt slams ‘anti-national’ statements by Sidhu’s advisors

TAKING STRONG exception to the recent statements of two of Navjot Sidhu’s advisors on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday warned against such “atrocious and ill-conceived” comments that were “potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country”.

The CM urged Sidhu’s advisors to “stick to giving advice to the PPCC president” and “not speak on matters of which they clearly had little or no knowledge, and had no understanding of the implications of their comments”.

Amarinder was reacting to Sidhu’s advisor Dr Pyare Lal Garg’s remark allegedly questioning his (Amarinder’s) criticism of Pakistan, as well as an earlier statement by Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir. Garg and Mali were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.

He said that the statements were “totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress on Pakistan and Kashmir”. He urged the Punjab Congress president to rein in his advisors “before they end up doing more damage to India’s interests”.

“Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India,” asserted the chief minister, adding that with his proclamation to the contrary, Mali had effectively and inexplicably toed Islamabad’s line. “This is totally anti-national,” he said, also slamming Mali for failing to withdraw his statement despite the widespread condemnation it had evoked not only from other parties but also from within the Congress.

Ridiculing Garg’s statement that his criticism of Pakistan was not in the interest of Punjab, the chief minister said Sidhu’s advisor “was clearly disconnected from ground reality”. “The fact, which every Punjabi and in fact every Indian knows, is that Pakistan’s threat to us is real. Every day they are pushing weapons and drugs into Punjab via drones in a brazen attempt to destabilise our state, and our nation. Punjabi soldiers are dying at the borders at the hands of Pak-backed forces,” said the CM.

“Garg may have forgotten the thousands of Punjabi lives lost in the fire of Pak-backed terrorism of the 1980s and 1990s, but I have not. Nor have the people of Punjab. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight off Pakistan’s dangerous games,” said Amarinder, urging Garg “not to undermine the sacrifices of Punjabis with his outrageous, irresponsible and patently politically motivated statements”.