STF Haryana secures deportation of 11 gangsters, associates in less than six months

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In less than six months this year, the Special Task Force (STF) Haryana has successfully secured the deportation or extradition of as many as 11 gangsters and gang associates.
The latest in this series is Dinesh, alias Mittu, an alleged associate of the Kala Khairampur gang, which comprises around 38 members, and Himanshu Bhau gang. He was deported from Cyprus on Friday.
According to the police, the other gangsters and gang members deported or extradited include four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Randeep Malik gang — Sombir Motta, Abhay Rana, Prashant Deswal and Ashish Dahiya; one member of the Rohit Godara gang, Aman Bhainswal; one member of the Bhuppi Rana Gang, Sahil Chauhan; one member of the Kaushal Gang, Ankit Shokeen; and two others. Vainket Garg, who is allegedly the leader of the Vainket Garg gang, also figured in this list.
Police described the deportation of Mittu as a significant success in STF Haryana’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime and fugitive offenders. According to the police, Kala Khairampur, the leader of the gang with which Mittu is associated, faces 26 cases involving heinous crimes. The gang has allegedly been involved in murder, targeted killings, attempted murder, extortion, organised crime and the illegal use of firearms across Hisar, Sonipat, Bhiwani, Panipat, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Gurugram and parts of Rajasthan.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Mittu was facilitating and using illegal communication networks to make extortion calls while residing in Cyprus. According to the police, these channels were used to conceal the identities and locations of gang leaders and members, particularly those operating from abroad, thereby shielding them from law enforcement scrutiny.
The police said Mittu was one of the key conspirators in the high-profile extortion-linked firing incident at a Mahindra showroom in Hisar in 2024. An open-dated arrest warrant had been issued against him in connection with the FIR registered under charges of attempted murder and other serious offences.
Investigators further stated that Mittu played a significant role in strengthening the operational network of the gangs. He allegedly recruited new members and helped expand the gangs’ influence in different areas. Acting as a key link between the gang leadership and ground-level operatives, he is accused of coordinating criminal activities at the direction of senior gang members.
During police remand, investigators will examine the extent of his criminal network and identify gang leaders and associates based abroad who were in contact with him. Efforts will also focus on establishing his involvement in various criminal cases and determining his role in extortion and other organised criminal activities.
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