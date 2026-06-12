STF Haryana secures deportation of 11 gangsters, associates in less than six months

In less than six months this year, the Special Task Force (STF) Haryana has successfully secured the deportation or extradition of as many as 11 gangsters and gang associates.

The latest in this series is Dinesh, alias Mittu, an alleged associate of the Kala Khairampur gang, which comprises around 38 members, and Himanshu Bhau gang. He was deported from Cyprus on Friday.

According to the police, the other gangsters and gang members deported or extradited include four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Randeep Malik gang — Sombir Motta, Abhay Rana, Prashant Deswal and Ashish Dahiya; one member of the Rohit Godara gang, Aman Bhainswal; one member of the Bhuppi Rana Gang, Sahil Chauhan; one member of the Kaushal Gang, Ankit Shokeen; and two others. Vainket Garg, who is allegedly the leader of the Vainket Garg gang, also figured in this list.