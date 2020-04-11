Step out of farmhouse and lead from the front: Bir Devinder to Punjab CM

Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh also urged the Chief Minister to refrain from making statements based on mathematical models of study during the pandemic. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Bir Devinder Singh also urged the Chief Minister to refrain from making statements based on mathematical models of study during the pandemic. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Former deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly and Senior vice president of SAD (Taksali) Bir Devinder Singh has asked the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to lead from the front in the state and to visit hospitals to boost morale of doctors and paramedical staff in the fight against COVID-19 instead of issuing statements from his farmhouse.

“Being ex-Army Captain he is expected to lead the state from the front by showing exemplary courage and generosity of spirit, during these difficult times, rather than making pessimistic and obnoxious statements from the safe haven at the cost of the state,” he said in a statement issued here today.

“It is good that PGIMR (Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research) has immediately distanced itself from the catastrophic statement made by the Chief Minister of Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh, quoting a report of PGI’s Department of Community Medicine that 87 per cent of the Punjab population would be infected by the coronavirus by mid-September. I wonder, why such a ‘responsible person’ no less than a Chief Minister make such an irresponsible statements, dealing with highly sensitive situation,” he said.

Devinder said Amarinder must refrain from making such unintelligent statement based on half-baked studies, particularly based only on mathematical models of the study.

“He should rather come out of his exorbitantly protected shell at ‘The Saragarhi Farms’ and visit boldly all the major hospitals in the state to instill confidence among the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff including other front line, supporting staff engaged in fighting the Corona Virus, under most trying circumstances; rather than playing optics on TV screens from his luxurious private sojourn in the Shivalik foothills. I am willing to accompany the Chief Minister on this particular endeavour, for a change; if he so desires, despite having unbridgeable repugnance for each other,” he added.

