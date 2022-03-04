Stay on former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini’s arrest extended till April 20

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday extended till April 20 the stay on the arrest of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in all cases pending against him or likely to be registered.

“Interim order dated September 10, 2021, will continue till the next date of hearing,” the bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan said on Thursday.

As per previous order of the HC issued on September 10, 2021, further investigation in all the FIRs pending against Saini would be stayed, with one exception — the Balwant Singh Multani murder case which is pending before the Supreme Court.

The HC had also exempted Saini from personal appearance till February, 2022 before any court where any trial is pending against him but directed him not to leave the country without prior permission. These orders were passed on a plea filed by Saini in 2018 wherein he had sought to hand over the investigation of any matter registered against him to the CBI or any other independent agency outside Punjab.