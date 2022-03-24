Statues in Assembly complex: Bajwa seeks action against Punjab officials for ‘hiding’ facts

Congress MLA from Qadian Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday sought action against “errant officers” who “misled” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Vidhan Sabha by “concealing” the fact that statues can’t be installed in the Assembly complex.

The House on March 22 had passed a resolution, bought in by Mann, to install statues of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.

Bajwa said he entered into the discussion in the Assembly in good faith believing that the Punjab government had done the groundwork for the installation of the statues. “The fact remains that the state Assembly is part of the Chandigarh Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, therefore, such modifications to the building can be done only after permissions from the competent authority,” he said in a statement.

Bajwa said according to the Edict of Chandigarh, written by legendary French architect Le Corbusier, personal statues cannot be installed in Chandigarh

“These facts should have been brought forward to the House so as to give MLAs a proper understanding of the situation. Every legislator in the House on March 22 has been misled by the government with regards to the resolution,” said Bajwa.

“This has created an embarrassing situation for all of us, not for the first time in this case,” he said, adding that the UT Administration had rejected a similar proposal in 2016.

“Such a major faux pas is unwelcome. The officers in-charge in drafting the resolution put forward to the House must be held accountable for concealing such information to the chief minister. I urge the CM to take stern action,” demanded Bajwa.

Meanwhile, UT Chief Architect Kapil Setia said according to the Edict of Chandigarh, which was written by Le Corbusier, who designed the city, statues of humans cannot be erected and roads cannot be named after any person.

This Edict of Chandigarh was notified in the master plan of Chandigarh, he said.

Moreover, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) gave heritage status to the Capitol Complex, which includes the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Assembly, and the secretariat.