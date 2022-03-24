Statues at legislative assembly building violate Chandigarh’s edict: Heritage experts

The move of the Punjab government to install three statues at the Assembly building of the Capitol Complex has not gone down well with Chandigarh based heritage experts and architects who have strongly opposed the move stating that it tramples Chandigarh’s edict.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had a day back resolved to install statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh at the Vidhan Sabha. Former chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh-Punjab chapter, and architect Surinder Bahga while speaking with The Indian Express stated that “it is against the vision of Corbusier and UNESCO guidelines”.

“This is against the vision of Corbusier and UNESCO guidelines. More so, the Vidhan Sabha is owned by the Chandigarh administration. Punjab is only a user. They cannot alter its design,” Bahga stated. On Wednesday, a member of the Heritage Protection cell Chandigarh, Ajay Jagga also wrote to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asking him to review the decision.

Jagga in his letter said, “Gone through your views/statement through print media, wherein it is stated that the Government of Punjab is planning to install statues in Vidhan Sabha. The spirit, respect and regard is really appreciable and entire nation salutes our heroes like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and can never forget their contribution for the nation. But, I would like to draw your attention the Edict of Chandigarh, which defines the city on a human scale and mentions ‘no personal statues shall be erected’ and request you to get it examined.” Jagga also mentioned that “the Legislative Assembly Building is under Capitol Complex and is a World Heritage Site, where a certificate of authenticity and integrity is given”. “Any change in this has to take clearance from the competent authority. The pictures/paintings appears to be not covered under the Edict,” he added.

A senior officer of the administration said that a similar move was rejected five years ago and the same would be applicable even now when it comes to them in writing.

“Though we are waiting for something to come in writing but a similar decision had taken place five years ago to install Ambedkar’s statue and it was rejected by the administration. Since then there have been no changes in the Edict or Master Plan 2031 which allow statues but we will wait for a written communication and then discuss the same,” the officer stated.

The edict specifies that no statue can be erected in whether freedom fighters, politicians or religious figures. A similar move was also opposed earlier.

The Edict reads: “The age of personal statues is gone. No personal statues shall be erected in the city or parks of Chandigarh. The city is planned to breathe the new sublimated spirit of art. Commemoration of persons shall be confined to suitably placed bronze plaques.” The objective of the Edict, as specified by Corbusier, is “to enlighten the present and future citizens of Chandigarh about the basic concepts of planning of the city so that they become its guardians and save it from the whims of individual.”