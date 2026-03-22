Statue of Liberty replica on Jalandhar rooftop becomes talking point, attracts shutterbugs from near and far

The replica of the Statue of Liberty took around 20 to 25 days to complete and cost approximately Rs 3 lakh. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Jalandhar’s Kishanpura locality is drawing attention these days for a unique reason. A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has installed a replica of the Statue of Liberty on the rooftop of his house, turning it into a local attraction. People from nearby areas, as well as other parts of the city, are visiting to catch a glimpse and take photos of the installation.

Gurjeet Singh Matharu, who has been living in New York for the past 26 years, got the statue installed on the fourth floor of his ancestral home. For him, the installation is not just decorative but deeply emotional, representing his connection to memories abroad.