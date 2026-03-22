Statue of Liberty replica on Jalandhar rooftop becomes talking point, attracts shutterbugs from near and far

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Jalandhar’s Kishanpura locality is drawing attention these days for a unique reason. A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) has installed a replica of the Statue of Liberty on the rooftop of his house, turning it into a local attraction. People from nearby areas, as well as other parts of the city, are visiting to catch a glimpse and take photos of the installation.
Gurjeet Singh Matharu, who has been living in New York for the past 26 years, got the statue installed on the fourth floor of his ancestral home. For him, the installation is not just decorative but deeply emotional, representing his connection to memories abroad.
Explaining the reason for installing the replica, Matharu said, “Every time I passed by the Statue of Liberty, it gave me a special feeling. I visit India every year, but that memory always stayed with me. That’s why I decided to recreate it on the rooftop of my home.”
He further shared that the statue took around 20 to 25 days to complete and cost approximately Rs 3 lakh.
“This is a way to keep my memories alive. People in New York love taking pictures with the Statue of Liberty. I thought, ‘Why not create something similar in Jalandhar? So, people here can also enjoy and take photos’,” he added.
Matharu, who runs a construction business in the United States, has also decorated his rooftop with American flags. He mentioned that he is a fan of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and has placed posters of the artist on his rooftop as well.
This trend of installing statues is not entirely new in Punjab’s Doaba region, known for its large NRI population. Homeowners often install creative structures such as airplanes, football-shaped water tanks, and tractors, among others, on rooftops to showcase their global exposure and personal interests.
The Statue of Liberty replica in Jalandhar stands as a striking example of how NRIs blend their overseas experiences with their roots back home, creating something that resonates with both nostalgia and local curiosity.
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