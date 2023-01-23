Don’t have state-wise break-up of Indian students dying in Canada, says Indian High Commission in response to RTI query

Despite recent media reports of Indian students, especially from Punjab, dying in Canada owing to heart attacks or other reasons, the Indian High Commission in Canada has little data on such deaths.

RTI activist Harmilap Grewal had filed an RTI query demanding to know the number of Indian students who had been reported dead in Canada, the US, Russia, China, and New Zealand from 2017 to October 2022.

In reply to the RTI query, the Indian High Commission in Canada said: “As per available records, we have registered 01 death in 2017 and 02 deaths in 2018 of Indian students under consular jurisdiction of HCI, Ottawa. However, there is no information available in respect of Indian state they belonged to.”

The Indian Embassy in the US, however, reported 68 deaths in the first 10 months of 2022 alone. A total of 39 Indians died in 2019 and again in 2021 in the US. The number of deaths was 20, 17 and 22 in 2017, 2018, and 2020, respectively.

In New Zealand, 43, 51, 49, 20, 31, and 35 Indians died every year between 2017 and 2022.

Ten Indians died in Russia in 2020, the highest in the last six years. A total of five Indians died in Russia in 2022. The Indian Embassy in China reported only four such deaths in the last six years.

Meanwhile, Canada-based non-profit news website ‘Pressprogress’ published a report, ‘International Students Are Dying From Overdoses at an Alarming Rate. But BC’S (British Columbia) Government Isn’t Tracking the Problem.’

The report quoted one Giani Narinder Singh of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran in Surrey, saying: “Gurdwara has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping return the bodies of students back home to India to their families. Families often give power of attorney over to the Gurdwara because they are unable to afford funeral costs or to pay for the body to be returned. The Gurdwara then receives the coroner’s report which states the cause of death. We have noted that 80% of the deaths are drug related.”

Narinder Singh is further quoted, as saying: “Due to stigma… family members of the deceased often tell people they died of a heart attack or in their sleep, when the real reason is from drug overdose.”

Punjabi news websites are also full of reports of young students dying from a heart attack or in an accident in Canada.

Students from Punjab in Canada – Arshdeep Singh Khosa, 26, Sukhbir Singh, 24, Navreet Singh Manuk, Gurasis Singh, Jatin Puri, Preetinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh died owing to a heart attack in 2021. Whereas, Mandeep Singh, 24, Sandeep Singh, 21, Amarjeet Singh, 26, Jobanjeet Singh, and Dharampreet Singh, 21, died due to the same reason in 2022. These deaths were reported in the Canadian media. There can be more deaths that went reported.

Apart from heart attacks, deaths due to drowning, suicides, and accidents are also high among international students from Punjab.

RTI activist Harmilap Grewal said, “It is a very serious matter because it involves the lives of young students of Punjab, who have gone there for a better future. There are reports of deaths of Punjabi students in Canada. But these deaths are not reflected in the RTI reply by the Indian High Commission in Canada. It is a matter of concern. Either the High Commission is not keeping the data or they are trying to downplay the deaths, which again is a serious matter. So this has to be probed and real data should be shared with the public. Only then can we act to stop such deaths.”

“Canadian media is reporting that many of the heart attack deaths could be linked to a drug overdose. If it is true then parents in India should know it before sending their children to Canada. The truth of such reports can be investigated only with proper data that should have been with the Indian High Commission,” he added.