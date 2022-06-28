State wildlife board gives green signal to CHB project in IT Park

THE STATE Board of Wildlife of UT Administration Monday gave its assent to the housing scheme of Chandigarh Housing Board in IT Park which is under the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) area of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, and agreed to forward the proposal to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for clearance.

Three plots — plot number 1, 2 and 7 where the CHB will construct housing projects — fall under the Eco Sensitive Zone area. At least 2.75 km area from the wildlife sanctuary falls in the ESZ. The plot number 1 and 2 are 1.56 km and plot number 7 is 1.52 km from the sanctuary respectively.

“There are strict restrictions on construction within the 1.25km area of ESZ. The construction with restrictions is allowed beyond the 1.25km area of the sanctuary. High-rise buildings are banned in the ESZ. The housing project of the CHB in ESZ will be a seven-storey building. We gave our assent. The matter was forwarded to the NBWL for final clearance,” said Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, UT. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The representatives of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, Botanical Survey of India, Zoological Survey of India and representatives from NGOs, wildlife experts were present.

In a major step towards ease in governance, the board resolved to issue permit online to people to visit Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on payment of nominal fee. The board also resolved to initiate an eco tour bus service to various forest areas of Chandigarh on specific days in a week so that general public on payment of prescribed charges can take advantage of it to see various forest areas such as Butterfly Park, Peacock Park, Botanical Garden, Parrot Park and Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. On the agenda regarding Eco Sensitive Zone, the board resolved to take up the matter with the Northern Zonal Council to resolve the issue of declaration of Eco Sensitive Zone of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary along the boundary shared with the states of Punjab and Haryana.