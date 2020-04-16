State to conduct pool testing as case count reaches 186

Three out of 27 rapid test in Jalandhar have give positive results, including one microbiologist of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Swab samples of all three have been taken for COVID testing. (PTI/file) Three out of 27 rapid test in Jalandhar have give positive results, including one microbiologist of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Swab samples of all three have been taken for COVID testing. (PTI/file)

To ramp up the COVID -19 testing in the state, Government Medical Colleges in Patiala and Amritsar are set to conduct pool testing of samples in Punjab. With a lone case reported from Patiala district Wednesday, the total case count has reached 186 in Punjab.

Medical Education Minister O P Soni said on Wednesday that pool testing technique will increase COVID-19 testing capacity four folds. He added that feasibility study of this technique has already been conducted and it is an ICMR recommended technique. He said that as positivity rate in cases is still low, it may help to use the pooled samples for screening.

What is ‘pool testing’

The pooled testing algorithm involves the PCR screening of a specimen pool comprising multiple individual patient specimens, followed by individual testing (pool de-convolution) only if a pool screens positive. While all individual samples in a negative pool, are regarded as negative.

This technique increases the capacity of the laboratories to screen increased numbers of samples and also results in substantial cost savings when a large proportion of pools tests negative.

It has been demonstrated that performing real-time PCR for COVID-19 by pooling 5 samples is feasible when the prevalence rates of infection are low. However, pooling of more than 5 samples is not recommended to avoid the effect of dilution leading to false negatives.

Rapid testing helps COVID fight

Three out of 27 rapid test in Jalandhar have give positive results, including one microbiologist of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Swab samples of all three have been taken for COVID testing. Meanwhile, 96 coronavirus tests done earlier came back negative in Jalandhar Wednesday. Meanwhile in Phagwara, the administration has ordered random sampling of all 3000 staffers and students inside the Lovely Professional university.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.