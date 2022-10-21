State special cell gets one-day custody of RPG attack suspect

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) on Thursday brought Sunil Kali on production warrant for questioning him in connection to the RPG attack case on Punjab Intelligence Wing headquarters in May this year.

The special cell, while bringing Kali on production warrant and producing him before a local court, said that he had provided hideouts to Charat Singh — the main accused of RPG attack on Punjab Intelligence Wing’s headquarter here in May. The court later remanded the accused to one day police custody. Charat Singh is already in the police custody.

The State Special Operation Cell wanted to confront Kali with Charat Singh to question both.

It was alleged by the State Special Operation Cell that Kali had provided the hideouts to Charat Singh after the accused had carried out the attack. The SSOC also wanted to question Kali that how he had come in contact with Charat Singh.

Charat Singh was part of Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa’s local module which carried out the attack.