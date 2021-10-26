State seeks HC nod to examine 2018 SIT reports ‘lying in sealed covers’

In the resumed hearing of the Punjab drugs case, the state moved an application on Monday before the Punjab and Haryana High Court for examining the 2018 reports submitted by an SIT headed by Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. The HC is already hearing a plea filed by an intervener seeking opening of a separate sealed report submitted by chief of the anti-drug STF, Harpreet Sidhu, in the same case.

The bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Justice Ashok Kumar Verma, will hear the application filed by Punjab, along with the main case on Tuesday.

Punjab has submitted before the HC in its application filed Monday that “in view of the fact that no effective order has been passed in this case since May 23, 2018 due to myriad reasons”, state agencies have not proceeded against delinquent officers/persons whose role has been inquired into at the asking of this court. It pointed out that the reports submitted by the SIT headed by S Chattopadhyaya as well as by STF chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu, IPS are lying in sealed covers.

The reports lying in sealed covers with Registrar (Judicial), include the two submitted by Chattopadhyaya on May 8, 2018, and a status report filed on January 30, 2018.

The SIT was formed on court’s order after Raj Jit Singh (then Moga SSP), who was questioned in the matter by the anti-drug STF, moved HC alleging personal malice against him.

After this, in an order dated December 15, 2017, HC constituted the SIT comprising S Chattopadhyaya, DGP (HRD), Prabodh Kumar, ADGP and Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, IGP in modification of earlier order dated November 28, 2017 to the extent that the complicity of Raj Jit Singh, the then SSP, Moga, in respect to his alleged association with Inspector Inderjit Singh (now dismissed) be looked into by the SIT.

The SIT headed by S Chattopadhyaya submitted its first status report dated January 30, 2018 in a sealed cover which was opened and perused and IInd report on March 15, 2018.

The Chattopadhyaya SIT submitted the final status report dated May 8, 2018 in a sealed cover along with another report signed by S Chattopadhyaya (singularly), which is not signed by other two members of the SIT.