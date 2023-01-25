scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
State level National Voter’s Day event held at Patiala

National/ international level archery players aimed at the target of "I will vote" to give the message of importance of voting.

During the state-level function, the election officials were felicitated for their exemplary services during the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022. (Representational Image )

The state-level National Voter’s Day event was held at Punjabi University Patiala, Wednesday.

Patiala divisional commissioner Arun Shekhadi, additional chief electoral officer Punjab Vipul Ujwal also presided over the function.

The event commenced with a cycle rally led by para cyclist-cum-district SVEEP icon Jagwinder Singh in which hundreds of students and officials participated. The youths riding Harley Davidson super-bikes added to the vibrancy of the event.

National/ international level archery players aimed at the target of “I will vote” to give the message of importance of voting. During the state-level function, the election officials were felicitated for their exemplary services during the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022.

The recipients included director DIPR Punjab Sonali Giri, district election officer Jalandhar Jaspreet Singh and director food and civil supplies department Ghanshyam Thori, Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, state icon PwD coters Dr Kiran and paracyclist-cum-district SVEEP icon Jagwinder Singh.

On this occasion, cultural programs were presented by children with special needs from Blind and Deaf School, Saifdipur, Patiala. The orchestra of folk instruments led by Vijay Yamla Jatt made everyone groove. A painting made by Gurpreet Singh Namdhari depicting the special app ‘Saksham-ECI’ created by the Election Commission of India for the specially-abled was released by the chief guest.

Special needs student Lovepreet Singh participated in the event as Punjab Elections mascot ‘Shera’. National Anthem presented in sign language by children with special needs.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:35 IST
