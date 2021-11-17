State Language Commission to be formed for implementing Punjab Language Act: Minister

Punjab Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh Monday said that the state government will constitute a State Language Commission to strictly implement the Punjab Official Language Act.

The Act makes it compulsory for all government departments and public sector undertakings to use Punjabi for official work.

Speaking on the topic of ‘Challenges to Punjabi Language and Journalism’ organised by Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union at Punjab Kala Bhawan in Chandigarh to mark the National Press Day, Pargat Singh said that libraries will also be set up adjoining sports stadiums and playgrounds by issuing ordinance of the Library Act to bolster reading culture among the youths of the state.

Paying rich tributes to the Ghadar Movement martyrs — Kartar Singh Sarabha and his six companions — Bakhshish Singh, Surain Singh (senior), Shaheed Surain Singh (junior), Harnam Singh and Vishnu Ganesh Pingale, who were hanged on November 16, 1915, at Lahore. Pargat said that Sarabha was also a role model for journalists as he used to publish the newspaper ‘Ghadar’.

He said that Punjabi journalism played a crucial role in the development of Punjab. He called upon all the writers, journalists, academics and educationists to come forward so that they could be included in the commissions and committees for the appropriate implementation of the Punjab Official Language Act at the state and district level.

He said that of a total of 23 posts of district language officers in Punjab, 21 were lying vacant which have now been filled on deputation.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Press Club president Satnam Singh Manak said, our mother tongue Punjabi was being neglected, which needs to be given due respect.