State intelligence department is ‘phissaddi’: Haryana Home Minister

Not happy with the functioning of the state CID (Criminal Investigation Department), Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has termed the intelligence department as “phissaddi” (laggard).

Not only this, the Home Minister has also set up a three-member high-level committee headed by Home Secretary Vijay Vardhan which will suggest how its functioning can be improved. Two DGP-level IPS officers, K P Singh and P R Deo will be its members.

The Home Minister believes that the CID’s functioning is not “up to the mark”, adding that “sometimes, reports appear in newspapers first and they (CID men) come to know about it later”. Vij said that the committee has been formed to get suggestions for overhauling of the “entire CID department”.

“There is scope of lot of improvement in the intelligence department. I have realised in one month that it is very ‘phissaddi’ (laggard),” he said in Hindi while speaking to journalists at his office in the Haryana Civil Secretariat. Vij said the committee will suggest how technology can be used to improve the functioning of the intelligence department.

Vij’s comments came on a day when the CM Flying Squad, under the supervision of the CID chief, conducted surprise checks at the offices of RTAs (regional transport authority) across the state but according to the Home Minister, he was not informed about the move. However, Vij hinted that he had already taken the decision to form the committee.

The minister is also not happy with the recent transfer of nine IPS officers, who were shifted without his consent. The Home Minister believes that “he is head of the police department being its minister-in-charge, but only intimation was sent to him about the transfers”. It is learnt that Vij has conveyed his sentiments to the government. It is believed that the tussle over the transfers may lead to a showdown between the Chief Minister and the Home Minister.

The Home Minister, meanwhile, says that he is going to take many steps to improve the police department. “About a decade back, an Act on police was passed in the Assembly, but it’s rules have not be implemented till now. Till now, we are following the rules of Punjab for our police. If needed, a committee will also be formed on the issue, but these are necessary for reforms in the police,” said Vij.

To improve functioning at the constabulary level, the Home Minister has decided to seek suggestions from the junior police officials too. For this, he intends to call five senior most constables and five head constables from each district to seek their suggestions. “I had consulted with the sportspersons when we had drafted the sports policy,” said Vij, who is also looking after the state sports department.

