State has enough resources, subsidies to continue: Cheema

Hours after policy experts blamed subsidies for the receding water table, Punjab Finance minister Harpal Cheema Thursday said that subsidies will continue uninterrupted and the state has enough resources.

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Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Cheema said, “There will be no rationalisation. Punjab is a welfare state. We want the last person in the line to be benefitted. We will enhance our collections in such a way that these would not pinch. Look at the GST and excise growth. We have recorded an increase of 100 per cent under every head. It has been unprecedented.”

He said the government was planning to provide solar pumps to small farmers who were not beneficiaries of free power as they did not have Tubewells. He said the state had fared much better than previous governments in finances. Cheema said that the treasury was never closed during the AAP government, while it was closed twice during the Akali-BJP government. He said that the e-Deposit Management System (EDMS) has been implemented to prevent fraud in the banking sector.