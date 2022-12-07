scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

State grants prosecution sanction against ex-minister Dharamsot

Dharamsot was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits and no-objection certificates in the department.

Former Congress minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (File)
Punjab on Tuesday granted sanction to the state vigilance bureau to prosecute former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in a corruption case, an official statement said.

Dharamsot, who was the forest minister in the Amarinder Singh-led government, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in June for allegedly taking kickbacks to issue permits for cutting trees, transfer officials, make purchases and issue no-objection certificates in the department.

Also Read |Former Minister Dharamsot used bribe money for election, purchase of teakwood worth 10.5L: VB

The vigilance bureau got the sanction from the administration department of the state government to prosecute Dharamsot in a competent court, according to the statement. Dharamsot, contractors and some officials of forest department were booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC in connection with the alleged scam.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:08:58 am
