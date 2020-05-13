State govt allots Sukhdarshanpur cowshed to charitable trust

The cow shed is spread over an area of 4.25 acre and can accommodate upto 1000 stray cattle. (Represenatational image) The cow shed is spread over an area of 4.25 acre and can accommodate upto 1000 stray cattle. (Represenatational image)

Woes of Panchkula residents may end soon as the much awaited Sukhdarshanpur cowshed was allotted to the Madhav Gaushala Charitable Trust last week.

Sukhdarshanpur cowshed, whose foundation stone was kept by MLA Gian Chand Gupta in January 2018 and was to be built at a cost of Rs 5.62 crore, was cancelled mid-way by the Panchkula MC. The work was first stopped after MC’s own councillor had asked for a probe in the matter. The files were soon cleared by the vigilance department.

A tender was then issued in December 2018 which was filled by the said trust. In June 2019, a draft agreement was made but never executed. In May 2020, the state government received an approval for the trust to take over for a period of ten years without any pay.

The Municipal Corporation of Panchkula has already issued a letter to the trust to sign the MoU within a week and take over the operations.

But the trust, with 11 core members, wants to hold a meeting before signing the MoU. “Though we are sure we will sign the MOU, we still want to meet our colleagues first and discuss the strategy especially in current times. There are also a few points we may want changed. We haven’t discussed them yet and will only be able to speak more on this after the meeting,” said Varinder Garg, General Secretary for the trust, and a member of the BJP.

The cow shed is spread over an area of 4.25 acre and can accommodate upto 1000 stray cattle. Two sheds have already been developed by the MC. The work will now be picked by the trust.

“The MOU will be signed within a day or two. First the trust will bring in cattle from the district and fill up the two sheds already constructed. On the side, they will also think of beginning construction of the other two,” said MLA Panchkula and Speaker Vidhaan Sabha Gian Chand Gupta. He further added, “I am not a board member of the trust.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd