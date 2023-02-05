State government will ensure resumption of bullock cart race in Kila Raipur Rural Games next year: Anmol Gagan Mann

Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Anmol Gagan Mann Saturday announced that Punjab government would ensure resumption of bullock cart races in at Kila Raipur Games, popularly known as Rural Olympics of Punjab, from next year.

Participating in 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, she said that the bullock cart races were a very popular sport and centre of attraction in these games. She said that the government was contemplating to remove all legal complications and other aspects to hold bullock cart races here. She promised to provide good legal advice for it and said that the state government will provide all support.

She also assured fulsome support from the department from next year to take the popularity of these games to new heights. On the demand of AstroTurf and flood lighting in the stadium, Mann asked the organizers to send proposal in this regard and necessary funds will be issued for the same.

Mann said that Punjab Government was committed to restoring the pristine glory of sports in the state and it will provide every kind of possible assistance to organizing committee of these games so that more champions can be produced in the coming years. She said that Punjabi youth had a lot of talent but they need a platform.

The minister said that Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan was organized by the Punjab government last year so that hidden talent of Punjabi youth could be brought out and they could be encouraged to take up sports. She said that these games received overwhelming response as nearly 3 lakh players had participated in these games.

She said that every step would be taken for ensuring complete makeover of the sports’ facilities including sports infrastructure, grounds and equipment in the Punjab. She also announced to give Rs 1.5 lakh winning team of the tournament.