State consumer forum junks Maruti Suzuki’s appeal, tells it to refund price of faulty vehicle, other costs to buyer

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has dismissed the appeal filed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited against the order of District Consumer Commission that had directed the company to to refund the entire invoice price of a faulty vehicle — priced at Rs 7.50 lakh — with an additional compensation of Rs 50,000 and another Rs 15,000 as cost of litigation.

As per the case, one Joti Parshad of Chandigarh had purchased a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Car from Stan Cars Private Limited, a dealership of Maruti Suzuki India Limited in June 2018 for an amount of Rs 8,81,926 — including insurance cover, extended warranty.

Within a week of purchase, the complainant noticed during drive that the car was jumping and when it was reported to the dealership, they during first service measured the gap between the tyre and body and found it to be 1.8 cm and then replaced the front right side shocker of the car and intimated that the gap had been reduced to 1 cm.

It was further stated that after replacing the shocker, the vehicle started tilting towards the right side while driving, which was again reported to the Customer Care of Maruti Suzuki, whereupon two officials of the dealership visited the complainant and inspected the vehicle and found that the right side of the car was down and left side was up. It was further stated that in September 2018, the complainant again visited the dealership and reported the defect of right side tilting of car in question, after which the dealership replaced both the shockers along with all accessories and handed over the vehicle to the complainant. It was further stated that in order to know the reason of these defects, the complainant approached a denting and painting workshop at Chandigarh, who inspected the vehicle and found that there were certain defects which were unusual in new vehicles.

The complainant stated that at the time of purchasing the car in question, she had not thought that she would need to get it repaired so frequently — six times by the dealership within a period of 2-3 months from its purchase — thereby heavily depreciating its value.

The dealership, Stan Cars Private Limited, in its reply submitted before the forum stated that it was only acting on the directions of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and they were only selling vehicles to the customers in the same condition in which they were received from the company. It further said that it was responsible for only providing warranty services, thus, no liability on account of any defect as alleged by complainant could be fastened upon them.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, in its reply, stated that there was no deficiency in service on its part. The district consumer forum, however, ruled in favour of the complainant, which was challenged by the company at the state commission.

The state commission, after hearing the appeal, held that according to the Consumer Protection Act, “defect” means any fault, imperfection or shortcoming in the quality, quantity, potency, purity or standard which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force or under any contract, express or implied, or as is claimed by the trader in any manner whatsoever in relation to any goods or product and the expression “defective” shall be construed accordingly.

The commission thus dismissed the appeal of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.