State Consumer Commission dismisses appeal of Ministry of Railways against fare refund

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has dismissed an appeal filed by Ministry of Railways and other authorities, challenging the order of the District Commission wherein the appellant was ordered to pay Rs 17,520 to a Chandigarh resident for not refunding the amount paid for a train ticket.

According to details of the case, the complainant, Amandeep Singh and his wife, had to travel from Chandigarh to Mumbai on May 30, 2018 for their honeymoon and as such, on May 22, 2018, they had booked two First Class tickets on the Rajdhani Express. Amandeep paid Rs 9,520 for two tickets which were WL/8 and WL/9 at the time of booking. The booking clerk assured that the tickets will be confirmed before May 30. Later on, the status of the tickets changed to WL/2 and WL/ 3. Upon reaching the railway station, the railway authorities repeatedly assured the complainant that the tickets would be confirmed.

Upon arrival of the train at railway platform, the complainant contacted the TTE and requested him to adjust them on the train. He, however, was informed that there was no room and seats could not be made available. Lastly, since the complainant and his wife had to reach Mumbai on the same date, so the complainant booked flight tickets at a cost of Rs 31,304 . The complainant next requested the railway authorities to issue a refund of Rs 9,520, which was denied. Later, he filed a complaint before the District Consumer Commission alleging deficiency in rendering service and unfair trade practice on their part.

In reply, the Ministry of Railways submitted that the railway administration does not guarantee reserved seats to any of its customer and nobody could take the guarantee for the reservation of seat or anything which is provided by the Indian Railways. It was stated that no assurance was given by the booking clerk at the counter for the ticket confirmation and further that the complainant never approached the authorities for the refund of the amount on time.

The District Commission, however, allowed the complaint of Amandeep Singh, and directed the Ministry of Railways and other railway authorities to refund amount of Rs 9,520 to the complainant and pay an amount of Rs 5,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and to pay Rs 3,000 as costs of litigation.

The Ministry of Railways then filed an appeal before the state commission against the order, stating that the District Commission has failed to consider that as per notification dated November 4, 2015, Rule 7 (3), it was clearly mentioned that “no refund of fare shall be granted on RAC tickets or waitlisted ticket after thirty minutes before the scheduled departure of the train”. Therefore, the finding given by the District Commission is liable to be set aside.

The state commission’s Bench of Justice Raj Shekhar Attri (president) and Rajesh K Arya (member), after hearing the matter, said that it is an admitted position on record that neither the complainant could travel nor his hard earned money has been refunded by the appellants. One cannot have one’s cake and eat it too. Here the appellants cannot be permitted to usurp the money, which the complainant spent as fare for the journey, which it never undertook as his tickets were not made available or confirmed till the last minute of departure of the train.

Advertisement

“The appellants cannot make profit under the garb of their statute i.e. on one hand, usurp the fare paid by such a consumer who did not get availability of seat and simultaneously, receive fare from other successful passenger having confirmation for the same seat. Against the same seat allotted to a successful passenger, the appellants cannot charge fare from unsuccessful passenger, who failed to get availability of the seat,” said the commission.