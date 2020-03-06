State Commission decides five appeals against Haryana Transport, penalises authorities Rs 1.25 lakh for smoking in buses and bus stands

Apart from penalising the Haryana Government department, the commission also directed the General Manager of Haryana State Roadways, to look into the matter of excess fare charged in Haryana roadways buses. (File Photo) Apart from penalising the Haryana Government department, the commission also directed the General Manager of Haryana State Roadways, to look into the matter of excess fare charged in Haryana roadways buses. (File Photo)

THE STATE Consumer Redressal Commission of Chandigarh, while deciding five cases in an appeal, penalised Director General Haryana Transport, Chief Secretary, Haryana; Finance Commissioner, Health Department Haryana; Commissioner Haryana State Transport; and General Manager, Haryana State Transport of Rs 1.25 lakh to be paid jointly, over complaints moved by a Haryana resident alleging that a Haryana bus driver and conductor smoked in a public transport vehicle, and lack of action on smoking at bus stands in state.

The Commission bench of Justice Raj Shekhar Attri (President), Padma Panday (Member), and Rajesh K Arya (Member), setting aside the order of the two Consumer Forums of Chandigarh, have directed the Haryana State Department officials to pay Rs 5,000 each to the complainants in five cases which is Rs 25,000 in total as compensation, and Rs 20,000 in five cases as penalty to be deposited in the Poor Patient Welfare Funds of PGI.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar Parjapat, in his complaint alleged that on September 14, 2016, he boarded the Haryana Roadways Bus (HR56A2476) at 6 AM from Jind to Nagura and felt uneasy and suffocated due to smoke in the bus. He found that the bus conductor, Dalbir Singh, who was sitting parallel to driver’s seat, was smoking and the driver of the bus did not stop him. Parjapat then filed a case at the Consumer Forum against the Haryana Transport department.

However, his case was partly allowed and the DG Haryana Transport was directed to pay Rs 1,500 to Parjapat.

In another case filed at forum in September 2019, Parjapat had alleged that he found a person smoking a bidi at a bus stand complex of Pehowa. When he complained to the conductor, he asked the old man to not smoke. The man, however, did not desist. The matter was brought to the notice of Transport Authorities, but no action was taken.

In the third complaint, Parjapat alleged that on February 16, 2018, he visited Haryana Transport Department at Hansi in connection with registration of vehicle (HR20AF7981) and found a problem of smoking. He then contacted the authorities, however, no action was taken. On the other hand the registering authority had charged a fee of Rs 150 and Rs 350 which is for smart card and the life of smart card is 10 years and that of the fitness of the vehicle is 15 years, and also the Form provided to him was not in ‘Hindi’.

Two other similar complaints were filed at the forum by Parjapat, but apart from one, all four cases were dismissed by the forums of Chandigarh. Parjapat thus filed an appeal against the five cases decided by the forum at the State Commission.

The Haryana Transport department in reply submitted that for penalising the offence for smoking at public place, the COTPA 2003, is the regulating authority enacted by parliament which is an independent statute, while the complainants have failed to produce any documents which could prove any health hazard on account of said smoking.

The commission after hearing the arguments held that “…this is not the first complaint with regard to smoking in buses of Haryana Roadways, but earlier also number of such like complaints have been entertained and decided by the Consumer Forums, yet it appears that still the respondents have preferred not to eradicate the said practice. The respondents being competent authorities failed to take necessary steps to ensure that there is no smoking by their staff or general public, at the public places; in the buses/bus stands, as a result whereof, the complainant was caused a lot of inconvenience, harassment and agony…it can be easily said that that the respondents have performed their duties capriciously, as a result whereof there has been no change in the system. It is also significant to mention here that the complainant claims to be a whistleblower and as such whistleblower can be said to be one of the important pillars of the country, who uncovers such like practices, other illegal activities etc and as such he needs to be suitably compensated…”

Thus apart from penalising the Haryana Government department, the commission also directed the General Manager of Haryana State Roadways, to look into the matter of excess fare charged in Haryana roadways buses, and issue notice to the parties concerned and dispose of the matter.

