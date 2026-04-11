Startup growth reflects trust in govt policies: Anurag Thakur

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Underlining that more than 50 per cent of startups today are being registered in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, former Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said startups are a concrete barometer of the trust reposed by investors and the business community in the Narendra Modi government’s policies.
Addressing TiECon Chandigarh 2026 organised by TiE Chandigarh, Thakur urged India’s startup founders, entrepreneurs and young business leaders to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities created by transformative laws and policy reforms over the past decade.
“India has moved beyond being a nation with emerging potential to becoming one that has realised its full potential, and now is the time to achieve global leadership,” the Hamirpur MP said, adding that India is today the world’s fourth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.18 trillion.
“The country has over 212,000 DPIIT-recognised startups and more than 120 unicorns, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world,” he added.
“We, as the world’s fourth-largest economy, are ready to take that leap of faith and showcase our capabilities in IT, innovation and artificial intelligence to make a global impact,” Thakur said, adding that initiatives such as Startup India, Stand Up India, Insolvency Code reforms and ease of doing business have had a multiplier impact on capital and revenue generation.
Later, during a one-on-one conversation with TiE Chandigarh president Puneet Verma, the five-time MP from Hamirpur said he loved playing cricket and had never intended to enter politics.
“I was focused on the challenge of constructing a world-class stadium at Dharamshala, and it was a by-product of that effort that I entered active politics,” Thakur said.
“I loved cricket and was doing well as a cricketer while playing for Punjab, but due to my father’s health concerns, I had to give up my cricketing dream,” he added.
“The legal cases slapped on me during my struggle to help build the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium opened another channel for me, and I eventually joined active politics,” the MP said, urging youngsters to draw positives from adversity.
“Today, the Dharamshala stadium is ranked among the most picturesque venues by millions of cricket fans and visitors. The hard work put in by all of us has not only been recognised in the country but has also brought global recognition,” he said, recalling the criticism he faced during its construction.
Replying to a question, Thakur, a former BCCI president, said even millionaires often seek IPL passes.
“The truest fan for me is one who comes to the stadium by buying a ticket with hard-earned money, and it is my duty to ensure the best fan experience for them,” he said to cheers from the audience.
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