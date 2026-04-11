Startup growth reflects trust in govt policies: Anurag Thakur

Replying to a question, Thakur, a former BCCI president, said even millionaires often seek IPL passes.

Underlining that more than 50 per cent of startups today are being registered in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, former Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday said startups are a concrete barometer of the trust reposed by investors and the business community in the Narendra Modi government’s policies.

Addressing TiECon Chandigarh 2026 organised by TiE Chandigarh, Thakur urged India’s startup founders, entrepreneurs and young business leaders to take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities created by transformative laws and policy reforms over the past decade.

“India has moved beyond being a nation with emerging potential to becoming one that has realised its full potential, and now is the time to achieve global leadership,” the Hamirpur MP said, adding that India is today the world’s fourth-largest economy with a GDP of $4.18 trillion.