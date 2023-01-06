Startup community in EDC building

In a bid to establish Chandigarh as a preferred IT startup destination and to develop a support ecosystem for the young startups who are on growth path, a startup community will be created in EDC building.

This community will enable startups to have access to resources, mentors, and networking opportunities that can help them succeed.

In a recently held meeting between startupreneurs at EDC building and Rupesh Kumar, director, Information Technology, Chandigarh Administration, it has been decided that a monthly meeting is to be held for strengthening the ecosystem for IT startups and young entrepreneurs at EDC building to establish a constant connect with IT startups/young entrepreneurs community so that innovative ideas may be identified and nurtured.