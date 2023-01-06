scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Startup community in EDC building

It has been decided that a monthly meeting is to be held for strengthening the ecosystem for IT startups and young entrepreneurs at EDC building

This community will enable startups to have access to resources, mentors, and networking opportunities that can help them succeed. (Representational/File)
In a bid to establish Chandigarh as a preferred IT startup destination and to develop a support ecosystem for the young startups who are on growth path, a startup community will be created in EDC building.

In a recently held meeting between startupreneurs at EDC building and Rupesh Kumar, director, Information Technology, Chandigarh Administration, it has been decided that a monthly meeting is to be held for strengthening the ecosystem for IT startups and young entrepreneurs at EDC building to establish a constant connect with IT startups/young entrepreneurs community so that innovative ideas may be identified and nurtured.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:32 IST
