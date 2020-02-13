‘Start 2020’ job fest in Panchkula: Candidates complain of few options, low salaries

Around 29 companies participated in the fest on the first day and nearly 28 are expected to meet the students on the second day of the job fest. (Representational Image) Around 29 companies participated in the fest on the first day and nearly 28 are expected to meet the students on the second day of the job fest. (Representational Image)

A two-day Job Fest ‘Start 2020’ commenced on Wednesday at Government Post Graduate College in Sector 1 of Panchkula, with an expected participation of over 55 companies. While the students from other colleges expressed excitement and enthusiasm, several students whose alma mater is the venue of the job fest were apprehensive about it.

A student of Government Post Graduate College, Sanjay Sharma said, “I have previously attended such fests and most of them been disappointing. Passing the interviews is not an issue but when it comes down to doing the job, the targets the companies set for us is too high and the starting amount on which we have to survive during the time of our training, too low. It is better to directly approach the companies for the job instead of going through such channels, as when directly employed, the starting salary is higher than what is offered at these fests.”

The 22-year-old BCom student further added, “I joined this fest with the expectation of seeing some new names but there is a distinct lack of option for us in terms of fields. I do not wish to get into banking but there are almost no other options. Also, the requirements that the companies have for IT jobs do not match the profile of students of our college, as those skills are not taught here. The outsiders have a better chance of landing these jobs than us.”

With high hopes of landing jobs with good packages, the students interested in IT and finance field had several options to explore and have their pick of the jobs. However, on the other hand, there seemed to be an evident lack of options for students interested in other fields, such as hospitality or travel.

While a couple of local hospitality companies made it to the list of companies participating in the fest, only a lone travel related company could be found, tucked between the names of various banking and insurance enterprises, and information technology firms.

A student of Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Himanshi Saha, who is excited about the fest and considers it as a good opportunity, said, “I hope to land a good job through this fest and plan to attend it on both days to get maximum exposure. Although this is the first time that I am facing such interviews, I am not nervous. It will definitely be a chance to learn and experience the professional world.”

Another student of the same college, Arti Sharma said, “Our college has sent over 20 students, who were selected for the interview and even those who do not land an offer will at least have a practical experience. They will intimately understand the right way to give an interview and face the situation.”

The recruiters from DS Solutions informed that they have planned to recruit 30 individuals, who need to be computer literate. The company will offer a maximum salary of Rs 8,500 to those recruited as trainees, with a promise of an increment every six months. The interviewees who fit all the criteria were called for a second round of interviews.

The empaneled vendors from HDFC said that the company plans to recruit around 20 graduate students through their preliminary interview, after which the candidates will have to give online tests. On passing the tests, the students will be able to join from March 3 for a six month training period.

The officials said that the starting salary for the trainees will be Rs 2,500 during the first two months, which will be increased to Rs 15,100 for the rest of the trainee period. The company is offering two packages, of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

